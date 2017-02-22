CPS, Cook County Sheriff’s Dept. keeping ICE agents at bay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Amid increasing anxiety over the Trump Administration's new guidelines on deportation procedures, the Chicago Public Schools sent a memo to its principals.

In it, it made clear that "CPS does not provide assistance to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement" when it comes to civil immigration law.

ICE agents are not "permitted access to CPS facilities or personnel" except in rare cases, like serving a criminal warrant.

Many of the district's 400,000 students are immigrants or have family members who are immigrants.

In order to be proactive, principals are urging parents to update students' emergency contact forms in the instance that a student's parent is detained.

Some parents of CPS students believe the anxiety the new policies are causing could negatively impact students' education and keep them from concentrating in school.

Meanwhile, the Cook County Sheriff's Department says it has "no interest" in using local police to help ICE agents round up undocumented immigrants.

A Cook County ordinance allows someone here illegally who has been jailed for a felony or misdemeanor to be freed without being detained.