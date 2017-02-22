FeedonThis: Like the Jonathan Toews of old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Finally, the captain looks like the captain again.

After a slow offensive start to the 2016-2017 season, Jonathan Toews has found his scoring touch. His three goals on Wednesday night put him at 15 for the year and helped the Blackhawks to a key divisional win over the Wild on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday's Sports Feed Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman discussed the recent surge in Toews' offensive play during one of the show's segments.

Speaking of captains making news on Wednesday, Tom Brady did that on social media.

The Patriots quarterback put up a "Suspect Board" on Instagram in an attempt to figure out what happened to his Super Bowl LI jersey that disappeared at NRG Stadium.

Northwestern's NCAA Tournament resume looks a little worse after losing to rival Illinois last night.

Did that victory help the Illini get a bit closer to the "Big Dance" bubble at the same time?

