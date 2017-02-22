Maybe this is the time the Bears part ways with Jay Cutler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Is this finally it? Could an era that many fans hoped would come to an end a few years ago finally happen?

A few things like an injury-shortened 2016 season and the end of guaranteed contract money could make the Bears parting ways with Jay Cutler easier than in the past. A week before the NFL Combine and under a month from the start of the new NFL year, already the rumors about the Bears shopping the quarterback have begun.

Do Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman believe this offseason is the one which the Bears will finally send Cutler somewhere else? Amid the speculation on Wednesday, the anchors discussed that on Wednesday's Sports Feed.

