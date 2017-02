Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- One person is dead after a fatal accident on the city's West Side.

Chicago Police say the driver of a black Volkswagen got into a T-bone accident with a silver Kia at around 2 a.m. Thursday.

It happened right under the CTA Green Line "EL" tracks near Lake Street and Central Park in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The male driver in the Volkswagen died at a local hospital.

The female driver of the Kia is said to be in good condition.