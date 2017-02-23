7 killed, including pregnant woman, in Chicago’s deadliest day of 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The past 24 hours have been the deadliest day of the year on Chicago's streets after seven people were killed.

A 20-year-old man and pregnant woman were shot to death at 76th and Champlain around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday in the city's Chatham neighborhood.

Chicago police arrived and discovered the woman on a sidewalk with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and side. The man was found inside a parked car in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound to his neck.

Both victims were transported to Stroger Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The woman has not been identified and it is unknown how far along she was in her pregnancy.

Investigators say the dead man was a documented gang member.

No one has been arrested.

In the city's Little Village neighborhood, Jose Correa was killed on the floor of his garage at 27th and Central Park.

Police say he was shot several times in the back, neck and mouth.

Correa's widow is pleading with her husband's killed to turn themselves into the police.