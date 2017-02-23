Bulls trade Taj Gibson, Doug McDermott to the Thunder: Reports

CHICAGO – Nearly eight months after expressing their desire to get younger and more athletic, the Bulls are continuing to try and restructure their roster in an attempt to do so.
Per multiple reports, the Bulls have agreed to trade forward Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott along with a 2018 2nd round pick to the Thunder in exchange for center Joffrey Lauvergne and guard Cameron Payne.
Shams Charania of The Vertical is also reporting the Bulls have acquired guard Anthony Morrow in the deal as well.
