‘Chicago needs help!’ Trump fires off another tweet about city’s violence

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump weighed in on Chicago violence again on Twitter Thursday night.

He wrote: “Seven people shot and killed yesterday in Chicago. What is going on there – totally out of control. Chicago needs help!”

Seven people shot and killed yesterday in Chicago. What is going on there – totally out of control. Chicago needs help! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2017

Seven people, including a pregnant woman, were killed in Chicago on Wednesday, making it the deadliest day in the city so far this year.

Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth responded to Trump’s tweet saying, “Tweeting wont’ stop the violence – How about working to address the root causes of violence like #EconomicJustice and #GunTrafficking?”

Tweeting won't stop the violence – How about working to address the root causes of violence like #EconomicJustice & #GunTrafficking? https://t.co/zDZmRCxR4U — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) February 24, 2017

Here are some other tweets sent by Trump about Chicago’s violence:

If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible "carnage" going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017