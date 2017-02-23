‘Chicago needs help!’ Trump fires off another tweet about city’s violence

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump weighed in on Chicago violence again on Twitter Thursday night.
He wrote: “Seven people shot and killed yesterday in Chicago. What is going on there – totally out of control. Chicago needs help!”
Seven people, including a pregnant woman, were killed in Chicago on Wednesday, making it the deadliest day in the city so far this year.
Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth responded to Trump’s tweet saying, “Tweeting wont’ stop the violence – How about working to address the root causes of violence like #EconomicJustice and #GunTrafficking?”
Here are some other tweets sent by Trump about Chicago’s violence: