CHICAGO — Chicago Cubs single game tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., but the team will be giving away free tickets today.

The Cubs say fans can find them at the South Promenade located in Millennium Park for a Wiffle Ball Home Run Derby, and the chance to score game tickets.

Hit one out of our mobile ballpark at Millennium Park (South Promenade) for a chance to score tickets from 12-1 p.m. today! #HitForMobileTix pic.twitter.com/MEW2Db89bU — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 23, 2017

Similar to last year, fans who hit a home run will win a pair of Cubs tickets.

The derby will run from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. today.