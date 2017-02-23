John Spira missing 10 years today, family and police still looking for answers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicago -- It's been 10 years since John Spira's disappearance and relatives say they're astounded that what happened to him is still a mystery.

On Feb. 23, 2007 Spira was supposed to meet a friend for dinner in Oak Brook. He never showed up. The last person to see him was his business partner at Universal Cable Construction in West Chicago. At the time, the two were having financial problems. Months after Spira's disappearance, the business went up in flames -- in a suspicious fire.

"Certainly we don't believe in coincidences," said Sgt. Bob Harris, DuPage County Sheriff's Office.

Harris says cold case detectives are investigating, but Spira's business partner is not cooperating.

The case took another turn years later when Spira's wife was found dead, reportedly from natural causes, in her home in New York. Relatives say Spira and his wife had just finalized their divorce settlement when he vanished.

Trying to generate tips in the case, the family runs a Facebook page and the johnspira.com website. Two new billboards went up this week in the western suburbs.

Family members describe Spira as fun-loving. He's a blues guitar player also known as "Chicago Johnny." Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Dupage County Sheriff's Office.