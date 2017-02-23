× Red-light camera company gets OK to pursue Chicago contracts

CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s administration says a red-light camera company whose former chief executive pleaded guilty to a federal bribery charge is once again eligible to pursue city contracts.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the update follows a four-year suspension for Redflex Traffic Systems Inc. The designation of Phoenix-based Redflex as a “responsible vendor” comes after the company recently agreed to pay $20 million to settle a lawsuit with the city.

Emanuel’s chief procurement officer sent the company a letter dated Tuesday announcing that its suspension from city contracts is over, citing in part the company’s acceptance of responsibility for wrongdoing.

Redflex was accused of fraud when it contracted in 2003 to run Chicago’s red-light camera enforcement program.

Redflex says Wednesday it plans to vie for city contracts again.