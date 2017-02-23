White Sox will retire Mark Buehrle’s No. 56 on June 24th

CHICAGO – Just like his pitching abilities, his number 56 was quite unique for pitchers in the history of the White Sox.

It was fitting for Mark Buehrle, who was one of the best left-handed pitchers in franchise history and helped them to a World Series championship in 2005.

Now No. 56 will forever have a special place at Guaranteed Rate Field.

On Thursday the White Sox announced that they will retire Buehrle’s number on Saturday, June 24th before their afternoon game against the Oakland Athletics. The pitcher becomes the 12th player in franchise history to have their number retired and the first since Paul Konerko back in 2015.

“Mark Buehrle is one of the most accomplished pitchers in franchise history,” said White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf in a statement released by the team. “Mark carried himself with class and professionalism throughout his career, and his popularity with staff, teammates and Sox fans is very well deserved.”

A 38th round pick by the White Sox in 1998, Buehrle made his White Sox debut in 2000 and quickly became one of the aces of the staff. He was a four-time MLB All-Star, winning 161 games in his 12 years in Chicago and ranking fourth in franchise history in strikeouts.

In the 2005 playoffs Buehrle made four appearances for the White Sox en route to their World Series championship, winning Game 2 of the American League Championship Series against the Angels and picking up the save in Game 3 of the World Series against the Astros.

Buehrle also pitched a no-hitter in 2007 and on July 23, 2009 threw the White Sox’s second perfect game in team history against the Rays in Chicago.