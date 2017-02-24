Investigation of deputy missing since 1990 leads to Joliet basement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOLIET, Ill. -- The search for a former Will County sheriff's deputy who vanished decades ago resumes at a home in Joliet.

The Illinois State Police on Thursday said investigators from the agency and the FBI were unearthing part of a concrete basement slab of a residence. The unearthing continued Friday morning.

Authorities say the dig was launched after detectives received new leads in the investigation of the disappearance of Robin Abrams.

Abrams was a member of the sheriff's department in the late 1980s before she lost her job.

She was 28-years-old when she was last seen driving from her parents' home near Beecher on Oct. 4, 1990.

Her vehicle was found the next day in Harvey but she was never found.

Investigators State police say neither the former nor current home owners are part of the investigation.