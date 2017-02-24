Second man charged in fatal Valentine’s Day shooting of 2-year-old boy

CHICAGO — A second man has been charged in the murders of 2-year-old Levontay White and his uncle on Valentine’s Day.

Doniel Harris, 19, was held without bond Friday. Devon Swan, 26, was charged in the murders last week and was also denied bond.

Levontay and his 26-year-old uncle Lazaric Collins were in a car in the city’s North Lawndale neighborhood when they were fatally shot. Police say Collins was a documented gang member and was the intended target of the shooting.

Collins’ 21-year-old girlfriend, who is pregnant, was also in the car and sustained a gunshot. She and her unborn child are OK.

Harris’ next court date in March 9.