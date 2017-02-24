LIVE BLOG: Severe storms overnight causing slippery conditions, crashes on area roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- March typically marks the start of the severe weather season in Chicago, but the strange weather patterns we've been experiencing this February (and winter) continued with a set of stormy weather overnight Friday.

Rain rolled in through the early and late evening hours Thursday night, but the intensity of the rain increased overnight with a lot of lightning, thunder and hail. One home in the city's Ravenswood neighborhood was damaged when it was hit by lightning.The storms also caused power to go out for roughly 1,000 ComEd customers.

The weather is also causing a mess for this morning's commute. A number of accidents and spin-offs are being reported across area roads.

Expect travel delays and major backups. Drive with caution.

