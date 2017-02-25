× Chicago surpasses 100th homicide of the year

CHICAGO — Chicago reached a grim milestone overnight, surpassing the 100th homicide of the year.

It happened at a party in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side where three people were shot, and two of them were killed.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday, in the 6500 block of South Drexel Avenue.

One man died from a gunshot wound to the chest, another was hit in the torso and face. They both died at the scene.

Police say both men are documented gang members.

The third victim is a woman. She was taken to the hospital in good condition, with a graze wound to her thigh.

Police say two men in hoodies fired shots into a crowd, then took off.

No arrests have been made.