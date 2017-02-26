× Actor Bill Paxton dead at 61

Emmy-winning actor Bill Paxton died suddenly Saturday due to complications from surgery, PEOPLE magazine reports.

Paxton’s family released a statement reading “It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery. A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”

Paxton starred in several hit movies, including “Twister,” “Titanic” and “Aliens.”

He won an Emmy for “Hatfields and McCoys.” He was on a CBS series, “Training Day” at the time of his death.

The 61-year-old actor is survived by 2 children and his wife of 30 years, Louise Newbury.