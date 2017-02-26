Chance the Rapper says he paid for free showings of ‘Get Out’ at Chatham theatre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago native Chance the Rapper says he's bought "all the tickets" for Sunday showings of the breakout hit "Get Out" at a Chatham movie theater so fans can see it for free.

"I bought all the tickets to Get Out at Chatham Theatre on 87th just pull up with ID and enjoy the movie," Chance said on Twitter. "it's free I just want you to see it on 87th."

I bought all the tickets to #GetOut at Chatham Theatre on 87th Just pull up with ID and enjoy the movie. — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 26, 2017

While the theater couldn't be reached for comment, fans quickly responded, posting photos and videos giving thanks to the rapper as showings quickly started selling out.

WGN's own Dean Richards calls the film, "a smart statement on race but also a genius spoof on the genre." Chance himself is a fan as well - he tweeted the film is the "BEST FILM ACROSS ANY GENRE IN AWHILE."

DID I NOT TELL YALL #GETOUT WAS INCREDIBLE!! BEST FILM ACROSS ANY GENRE IN AWHILE GO SEE IT TODAY! Cc: @LilRel4 @JordanPeele — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 26, 2017

Great reviews and buzz propelled the micro-budget thriller, and comedian Jordan Peele's directorial debut, to a chart-topping opening weekend of over $30.5 million, according to studio estimates Sunday.

Few people foresaw a debut this big — especially with a relatively unknown star in Daniel Kaluuya leading the film.

Part of the reason is positive reviews. "Get Out" has a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is extremely rare for a thriller and only added to the excitement going into the weekend, said Universal President of Domestic Theatrical Distribution Nick Carpou.

"Jordan Peele is an absolute talent," he said. "As we got closer and closer to opening, it's amazing how many people were rooting for it."

Peele, who most audiences know for his sketch comedy work on the series "Key & Peele," wrote and directed the film about a black man who travels upstate to meet his white girlfriend's family.

Even without Peele in the film, audiences turned out in droves to experience the high concept horror pic. According to exit polls, African Americans comprised an estimated 39 percent of the opening weekend audiences, while Caucasians made up 36 percent, and a whopping 49 percent were under the age of 25.