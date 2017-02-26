Driver killed in single-car crash on the Edens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHBROOK -- A motorist was killed in a single-car crash on the Edens near Northbrook Sunday afternoon, according to police.

It appears the driver was headed southbound on I-94 when they crashed into a concrete barrier underneath Tower Rd. The driver was reportedly ejected.

There were initial reports that the car drove off the bridge onto the interstate, but that was not the case.

Illinois State Police and the Northbrook Fire Department responded and have been investigating the crash. Traffic was backed up for a few miles, but only one lane remains closed.