With the deadline behind them, Jake Weiner discusses the Bulls on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - The chance for a team to perform a facelift on their current roster has come and gone.

Once again, Bulls fans are as confused as ever.

Gone are Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott who were sent to Oklahoma City for three younger players, all who have underwhelmed so far in their young careers.

It may indicate that the team is following through on their pledge to get younger and more athletic yet signs of major success still seem far away.

BlogABull.com writer Jake Weiner came on Sports Feed on Sunday night to discuss all that is going on with the team with Josh Frydman.

