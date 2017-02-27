Chicago-bound flight from Chicago to divert to Denver

DENVER — An American Airlines flight from San Diego to Chicago made an emergency landing in Denver after hitting severe turbulence that injured five passengers.

Flight 1296 landed safely about 5:35 p.m. Monday at Denver International Airport.

Denver airport spokesman Heath Montgomery said two passengers were taken to a hospital with injuries, which were described as not life-threatening. Three others were checked by medical personnel at the airport.

American Airlines scheduled the flight to resume its trip to Chicago later Monday night.

The plane had 148 passengers and six crew members on board.

No other details were immediately available.