Cubs single-game tickets on sale at Wrigley Field today

CHICAGO -- Chicago Cubs single-game tickets go on sale at Wrigley Field at 8 a.m. Monday.

Tickets will be sold at the Box Office, located at Waveland and Sheffield, until 6 p.m.

There is a four-ticket limit for Diamond, Marquee and Platinum games. There a 14-ticket limit for all other games. There is a maximum of 40 total tickets per order.

For years, this day generated lines that stretched around the ballpark, with fans camping overnight, sometimes in bitter temperatures.

But single-game seats went on sale online on Friday, pretty much eliminating the line.

Opening day is actually a night game again this year, April 10 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.