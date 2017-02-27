Illinois Tollway eliminating coin buckets

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. –Those large plastic buckets you toss change into at Illinois tollway booths will be gone soon.

State tollway officials have approved a deal to replace the buckets with new touch screen machines that can accept credit cards, bills and coins.

The new machines will cost about $76,000.

They will be phased in over a year, starting this spring.

As for the buckets, they’ve became outdated with the use of I-Pass lanes.

A tollway spokesman says the buckets are at least 20 years old and are hard to fix because parts are scarce.