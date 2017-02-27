Say What?!?!?! Chicago sports most embarrassing vocal flubs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Nobody's perfect. In today's age, that is certainly the truth.

Everyone one of us messes up something we say here and there. Some just do so on a much bigger stage than the others.

That was the case on Sunday at the Oscars when the wrong Best Picture award winner was announced due to a switched card.

But entertainment is not the only part of society thats endured a number of flubs. The sports world, especially here in Chicago, has had a few embarrassing moments thanks to the slip of the tongue.

On Monday's Sports Feed Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman looked back at a few of them since flubs were at the top of mind after the Oscars snafu.

To watch some of the best from Chicago sports, click on the video above.