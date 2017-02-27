× Starting with #GaryFromChicago to Best Picture blunder, Chicago team and athletes react to the Oscars

CHICAGO – Nothing like a historic awards night to bring out the best reaction from Social Media. Chicago sports teams and figures were no exception on Sunday night.

During the 89th Academy Awards two significant events during the ceremony that brought out the reaction of those throughout the world on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The first was the appearance of “Gary From Chicago” – a native of the city who sported a White Sox cap as was led into the Dolby Theatre by surprise by host Jimmy Kimmel.

He was with his fiancée and quickly became an internet sensation as he made he exchanged pleasantries with the stars.

In an effort to join in the fun of the Oscars, the Bulls had an offer for Gary and his fiancée soon after their appearance at the awards.

Gary from Chicago! We've got you covered if you want to come to a game! #Oscars — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 27, 2017

Meanwhile the Bears were quick to offer a replacement for Gary’s purple phone cover.

Got something for you Gary from Chicago. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/m1Z97omtMY — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) February 27, 2017

While many thought this would be the social moment of the show were in for a shock when the wrong envelope was used for the Best Picture award. In the process, the wrong winner was announced as “La La Land” briefly was given the Oscar before producers on the show came on stage to fix the error.

Dwyane Wade had perhaps the most creative reaction in sports as he related to a situation that happened the night before in the Bulls’ win over the Cavaliers.

#Oscars I know the feeling. I almost had it 2….. thefanaticsview's video https://t.co/lpE4DLb1z5 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 27, 2017

Within the tweet was a link to an Instagram account which featured the last play of the game, when teammate Cristiano Felicio leapt over him to snag the final rebound in the Bulls’ 117-99 win over the defending champions in Cleveland.

🤔😂 This is how Dwyane Wade missed out on a triple double A post shared by Sports Videos – Fanatics View (@thefanaticsview) on Feb 26, 2017 at 3:03am PST

The play was significant because it denied Wade his tenth rebound of the game along with a triple-double since he finished with 20 points and ten assists.

It would have been the first for Wade since 2011.