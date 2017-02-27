United Airlines’ new destinations include Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — United Airlines says it’s adding new destinations in smaller cities this summer including Champaign.

The Chicago-based company announced Monday that it’ll start flying dozens of new daily roundtrip flights.

Starting on June 8, there’ll be three daily flights between Willard Airport in Champaign and Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports that the last time United Express operated through Willard was 1993.

The other smaller city new destinations include Rochester, Minnesota, and Santa Rosa, California.

Also, the airline wants to upgrade facilities at key airports and trim the use of smaller planes on important business routes.