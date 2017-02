Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HAZEL CREST, Ill. -- An SUV rear-ended a semi on westbound Interstate 80 and two people were rushed to the hospital.

One of them, a woman in her 40s, is dead.

It happened just after 11 p.m. at the Interstate 294 Toll Plaza.

The force of the crash spread wreckage across three of the plaza's cash lanes, and they had to be closed while the debris was removed.

They have since reopened.