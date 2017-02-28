1 dead, at least 14 injured in Ottawa as tornadoes, severe storms cross Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OTTAWA, Ill. -- At least one person was killed as severe storms crossed northern Illinois Tuesday evening.

One person was killed in Ottawa by a falling tree, local police confirm, and Saint Elizabeth Medical Center reports they received 14 patients as a result of the storm with injuries to the head, knee and arm areas.

Severe weather across the northern part of the state left damage in its wake. There were reports of power outages in LaSalle County according to Ameren Illinois.

A LaSalle County Nursing Home in Ottawa was hit by a tornado. There were no serious injuries reported at the nursing home. Trees and power lines were also down in the area, with significant damage reported in Ottawa and Naplate.

"It sounded like a freight train coming through," said Shannon Smith, a local resident of Ottawa, of the tornado that destroyed her town.

There was hail as big as a baseball in the area. A tornado also touched down in Livingston County.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Just a couple of miles south east of Ottawa in Naplate, a similar scene of power outage and damage.

Kevin Fribbs, a resident of Naplate said, "I heard that roar that everybody talks about."

Another resident was trapped in the rubble of her home and needed the help of her neighbor to get out.

The alarm and emotion in the voices of citizens from both towns are indistinguishable.

First responders are making their way through the damage hoping the light of day will provide a different vantage point.