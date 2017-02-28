As the trade deadline nears, will the Blackhawks make any major moves?

CHICAGO – This wasn’t the biggest news that Stan Bowman could make before the deadline. Instead, it was more of a technicality which the Blackhawks did a little under 24 hours before the NHL Trade Deadline.

On Tuesday the Blackhawks announced they’d come to one-year contract extensions with defenseman Michal Rozsival and forward Jordin Tootoo. That will keep them in Chicago through the 2017-2018 season.

Rozsival scored his first goal of the season last Thursday in a win against the Coyotes which added to an assist are his only points in 50 games this season. Tootoo has played in 36 games for the Blackhawks this season and has yet to register a point.

Fans will be watch Bowman and the front office over the next 24 hours as the Blackhawks eye potential moves before the 2 PM NHL Trade Deadline on Wednesday. Last year the Blackhawks acquired forward Andrew Ladd from the Jets before the deadline in a major move to bolster another run to the Stanley Cup.

Instead, the Blackhawks lost in the first round to the Blues and Ladd signed with the Islanders in the offseason.

Twice in 2017, back in January with Chicago reporters and to ESPN in mid-February, Bowman said that he doesn’t expect any major moves before the deadline. The Blackhawks did acquire forward Tomas Jurco in a deal with the Red Wings in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2017 draft last Friday.