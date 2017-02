Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A car service driver was shot in the hand during attempted robbery.

It happened just after 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 6200 Block of South Indiana Avenue.

The victim told police he was picking up a passenger when the fare pulled a gun and announced a robbery.

The driver grabbed the gun and was hit in the finger when it fired.

He got out of the car and the gunman drove off in it.

No one is in custody.