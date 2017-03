× Tornado Watch extended for Chicago area, NE Illinois until 4 a.m.

Tornado Watch #42 expired at 10 pm, but the storm threat still exists as severe thunderstorms continue to march east across the area. A new tornado watch #48 has been issued that will remain in effect until 4 am. It covers primarily south portions of the Chicago Metro area but does include Cook County.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 48 UNTIL 4 AM CST /5 AM EST/ WEDNESDAY WHICH REPLACES A PORTION OF TORNADO WATCH 42. THE NEW WATCH IS VALID FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS LIVINGSTON IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS FORD IROQUOIS IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS LA SALLE IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS COOK GRUNDY KANKAKEE KENDALL WILL IN INDIANA THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST INDIANA BENTON JASPER LAKE IN NEWTON PORTER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHICAGO, DOUGLAS PARK, FOWLER, GARY, HUMBOLDT PARK, HYDE PARK, JOLIET, KANKAKEE, LAKEVIEW, LINCOLN PARK, LOGAN SQUARE, MOROCCO, MORRIS, OSWEGO, OTTAWA, PIPER CITY, PONTIAC, RENSSELAER, VALPARAISO, AND WATSEKA. $$