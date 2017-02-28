Trailblazer pilot, Capt. William Norwood inspires people to take charge of their lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today we call them "the friendly skies," but 50 years ago, they weren't so welcoming for black pilots.

A young man from southern Illinois named Bill Norwood was determined to prove he had the right stuff. He ended up becoming the first black pilot for United Airlines. His accomplishment landed him a big honor at the Museum of Science and Industry.

Today, 81 year old Capt. William Norwood pushes for people of color and women to become pilots. FAA statistics show that as of 2013 there were more than 600,000 pilots of all races and ethnicities but only two percent are African American.

Tonya Francisco reports.