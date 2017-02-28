× What to Expect from President Trump’s First Address to Congress

President Donald Trump is set to deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night — where he’s expected to make the case for a budget that boosts defense spending and slashes funding for agencies.

The speech — a “State of the Union” address in all but the name — will be Trump’s biggest national audience since his swearing-in ceremony, a chance to try to bring the nation together and sell his agenda on Capitol Hill.

Kevin Suggs, Committeeman of the Bremen Township Republican Organization, joins Politics Tonight to discuss.