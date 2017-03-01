× Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews named the NHL’s No. 1 star for the month of February

CHICAGO – If there were any doubts about the captain’s ability to make his mark on the offensive end for the Blackhawks after a slow start to the season, the month of February has taken care of that.

Jonathan Toews’ 18 points not only helped the Blackhawks to their best month of the season, but also earned the center an honor from the NHL.

On Wednesday the league announced that Toews is the No. 1 star for the month of February after his solid performance on the ice.

In ten games the captain scored seven goals and had 11 assists for the Blackhawks as the finished the month with a 9-1 record and closed the gap between themselves and the Wild for first place in the Western Conference. Against the division foe on February 21st, Toews had one of the best games of his career as he recorded his fourth hat trick while dishing out two more assists in a 5-3 Blackhawks victory at Minnesota.

This season Toews has 16 goals and 30 assists in 53 games for the Blackhawks, who face the Penguins on Wednesday night at the United Center.