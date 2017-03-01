February 2017 crime stats in Chicago: Shootings up, murders down compared to last year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- There were more shootings in Chicago last month than from a year before, but murders were down.

The Chicago Police Department says there were 44 murders last month, compared with 46 in February 2016.

But there were 167 shootings overall last month, five more than the February before.

So far, there have been 94 murders this year, compared to 98 at this point last year.

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson joined WGN Morning News Wednesday to discuss the new numbers. While there are some signs of progress, Johnson said there is still more work to be done.