Gov. Rauner tours damage after tornadoes, severe weather hits Illinois

NAPLATE, Ill. -- Gov. Bruce Rauner surveyed the damage from Wednesday's tornadoes in North Central Illinois.

At least one person was killed and 14 were injured in Tuesday evening's severe storms.

76-year-old Wayne Tuntland was killed in Ottawa by a falling tree, local police confirm, and Saint Elizabeth Medical Center reports they received 14 patients as a result of the storm with injuries to the head, knee and arm areas.

Rauner talked with victims and emergency responders while looking over homes and businesses in Ottawa and Naplate.

Rauner promised to offer state assistance and urged insurance companies to move quickly to help victims.