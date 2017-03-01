Jeremy Stoltz previews Bears free agency on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Over the next week the best college football players in the country will gather in Indianapolis to show off their stuff.

While Ryan Pace and John Fox keep a close eye on those potential players, they've also got to figure out what to do about the ones that are currently with the team.

That figures to create enough drama as the NFL year is set to begin on March 9th.

Before that, Jeremy Stoltz of BearReport.com came on Sports Feed to discuss the potential options for the Bears moving forward when it comes to the likes of Jay Cutler and others on the roster. Plus he discussed the current coaching makeup with Jarrett Payton on the show.

To watch Jeremy's segment, click on the video above.