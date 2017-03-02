Students at CPS school stuck between district, union with no access to library

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Drastic Chicago Public Schools budget cuts are crippling a Pritzker Elementary School in Wicker Park neighborhood.

Students can't use the library because the librarian was laid off at the beginning of the year.

Parents volunteered to staff the library, but the union filed a grievance because they would be taking a union-based job.

Parents are holding a readathon today to bring attention to the problem.

They're also urging CPS and the Chicago Teachers Union to find a compromise to help the students.

Today is Dr. Seuss' birthday and March is National Reading Awareness Month.