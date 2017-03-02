Jordan Bernfield recaps Northwestern’s historic win over Michigan on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The only connection that some might make on the basketball floor between Northwestern and Duke might be Chris Collins.

After all the Wildcats' coach was a standout player for the Blue Devils and served as an assistant before taking over in Evanston. That's about it in men's basketball since Duke is a perennial college hoops power while Northwestern has never made the NCAA Tournament.

But that changed on Wednesday night when one of the biggest plays in Blue Devils history was mimicked to a degree by the Wildcats. Like Christian Laettner's buzzer beating shot on a long throw in 1992, Dererk Pardon's catch and score in the final seconds gave the Wildcats a win over Michigan and likely sealed their first NCAA Tournament bid.

That was the main subject of college basketball play-by-play announcer Jordan Bernfield's visit to Sports Feed on Thursday. He talked about the Wildcats' upcoming March Madness along with the Illini's chances of getting in.

He also talked with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman about the Cubs as they continue spring training in Mesa. To watch Jordan's segments on Thursday's show, click on the video above or below.