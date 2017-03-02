Lawsuit: Lifeguard was in office when student drowned at Chicago high school

CHICAGO — The family of a 14-year-old boy who drowned in a swimming pool at Kennedy High School has filed a lawsuit.

Rosario Gomez did not know how to swim when he went into the pool with his special education class on Jan. 25, according to the lawsuit filed by his mother.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports his family claims a lifeguard was in an office adjacent to the pool when Gomez went under.

His death was ruled an accident.

The wrongful death suit claims Gomez should have received one-on-one training, been given a floatation device or have been paired with a buddy under constant supervision.

The family is seeking more than $100,000 in damages.