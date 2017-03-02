Little League coach charged with sexually assaulting 2 boys

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A coach for Little League baseball has been charged with sexually assaulting two boys he met while coaching them in the city's Brighton Park neighborhood.

46-year-old Carmelo Ramirez faces charged for the alleged crime that occurred in 2007 when the victims were under the age of 13.

His accusers are related, and now in there 20s. They came forward now because another family member was about to join his team.

Chicago police said he gained their trust with gifts and outings, then assaulted them at his home on S Maplewood Avenue.

Bond for Ramirez was set at $100,000.