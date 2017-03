WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Police in Waukegan arrested a man after a teenager was stabbed inside a grocery store.

The stabbing happened Wednesday evening at the Super Fresh Market store, located at 1700 N Lewis Ave.

The victim was treated for minor injuries, and so was a friend who was injured in a scuffle with the attacker.

The suspect was caught, just a few hundred feet from the store.

Police recovered a pocket knife — they’re calling it a random act of violence.