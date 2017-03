Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OTTAWA, Ill. -- Senator Dick Durbin made stops in hard-hit Ottawa and Naplate, Illinois Friday afternoon. He toured the area and surveyed the tornado damage from Tuesday.

He said he will work to secure federal money to help with the cleanup.

But he says it may be difficult for towns like Ottawa and Naplate to qualify for federal disaster funds.

Several hundred volunteers will be in the area tomorrow to help with the cleanup.