EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — Some residents of East Chicago are petitioning the EPA to distribute free water filters to every home in the city.

Testing last fall found serious lead contamination in 43 homes. One home had nine times the danger level.

Those homes got filters, and they continue to receive bottled water; and the state of Indiana has already ordered East Chicago to improve its water treatment methods.

But neighbors say they can’t afford to wait, to see how effective those new methods are.