CHICAGO — An elderly man is dead after a house fire in Ravenswood Manor.

The fire began just after 12:30 a.m. in the basement of a home on the 2900 block of West Giddings Street.

Crews were able to put out the fire in about 15 minutes.

An 83-year-old man who was trapped inside the house was found dead.

According to fire officials, the man was smoking while using oxygen.

No one else was injured.

The Cook County medical examiner's office identified him as Ibrahim Fakhoury.