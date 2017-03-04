× Police issue business alert after delivery drivers robbed

CHICAGO — Police are warning businesses after several robberies on the Southwest Side.

There were at least six robberies throughout February in Wrightwood.

In each incident, the offenders ordered food from a local restaurant and then robbed the delivery driver.

No arrests have been made.

Approximate incident times and locations are listed below:

8000 Block of S. Sacramento on Feb. 9th at 10:01 p.m.

7900 Block of S. Richmond on Feb. 13th at 4:15 p.m. and Feb. 16 at 12:30 p.m.

8000 Block of S. Mozart on Feb. 23rd at 9:38 a.m. and Feb. 28 at 1:00 p.m.

8000 Block of S. Richmond on Feb. 26 at 7:40 p.m.

If you have any information, contact the Area Central Bureau of Detectives: 312-747-8382.