9 kids found living alone in Englewood home with no food or heat

CHICAGO -- Cold conditions, no food, and all alone.

Nine children were found living in squalor in an Englewood apartment Sunday after police officers followed up on a tip.

The nine children were brought to Comer Children's Hospital to be evaluated.

Someone called 911 just before 1 p.m. Sunday to report children who were left alone in a home.

Officers responded to the house in the 900 block of West 59th Street in Englewood.

The Chicago Fire Department assisted and says the home was filthy and had no food, water, heat or refrigerator.

The children are believed to range in age from infant to teenager. None of the children showed any signs of injuries.

After police were on scene, two women who say they were the mothers of the children, arrived back at the house.

Community activist Andrew Holmes spoke with a family member who gave a story supporting one of the women who said said one of the mothers had just left to get groceries.

Again, police took the children into protective custody, and as part of that move--transferred them to Comer Children's Hospital to be checked out.

The Department of Child and Family Services is also investigating.

Police say no arrests have been made.