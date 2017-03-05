Chicago goes one week without a recorded shooting death

CHICAGO — Chicago has gone one week without a recorded shooting death, police records show.

The last report of a fatal shooting in Chicago was on the morning February 26, after 23-year-old James Morris was shot multiple times while he was sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked mini-van in the Lawndale neighborhood. Police believe the attack was gang-related.

Chicago hasn’t gone seven days without a fatal shooting since Homicide Watch began tracking deaths in January 2013, according to the Sun-Times. Additionally, the Chicago Tribune reports the city has actually gone a full week without any homicides, saying the last time that happened was more than five years ago, from Jan. 24 to Feb. 1, 2012.

However, there are several ongoing death investigations in Chicago, including the death of 21-year-old Diamond Turner, whose body was discovered by a garbage collector on the Far South Side Friday. An unidentified male was also found dead in a vacant lot Saturday. The causes of their deaths have not yet been determined.

While Chicago did not record any shooting deaths over the past week, there were 31 reported shooting injuries, according to police records, with six victims listed in serious condition, and three in critical condition.