Man cut in the face during fight on Northwest Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The Chicago Police is looking for a man who slashed another man who tried to break up a fight on the city's Northwest Side.

The victim, 19, tried to intervene in a fight between the man and two women in a parking lot across from the "La Villa" Restaurant in the 3600 block of North Pulaski Avenue in the Old Irving Park neighborhood. It happened at about 1:05 a.m.

Police say the man pulled out a knife and the victim was cut on the right side of his face. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

No one else was injured.

The suspect ran off on foot and has not been arrested.