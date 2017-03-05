× Union membership in Illinois matches record low

CHICAGO — Union membership in Illinois matched an historic low in 2016.

According to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, 14.5 percent of wage and salary workers in the state were in a union last year.

That’s down from 15.2 percent from the previous year, and ties the record low set in 2007.

But, it’s also slightly stronger than the national average of 10.7 percent in 2016 and 11.1 percent in 2015.

Illinois’ average has exceeded national levels since state comparisons began in 1989.

The highest union membership was recorded in 1993 with 21 percent.