Study: 9 of Illinois’ 10 most ‘structurally deficient’ bridges are in Chicago area

CHICAGO -- A recent study finds, almost 10 percent of Chicago's bridges are structurally deficient and need repair.

Among the worst is the Wilson Avenue bridge at Lake Shore Drive.

Chunks of concrete frequently fall to the sidewalk or pavement below.

Statewide, nine out of 10 "structurally deficient" bridges are in the Chicago area.

The term does not mean the bridges are in any danger of collapse.

The good news is that the Wilson and Lawrence Avenue bridges are slated for repair this summer.

But federal funding for future bridge repairs is still in question.